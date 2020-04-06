Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts Till 2027

The global remote patient monitoring devices market accounted to US$ 712.21 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,544.94 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific remote patient monitoring devices market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population and rising awareness regarding healthcare. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Key Competitors In Market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Medtronic Plc., Welch Allyn, Resideo Technologies (Honeywell Life Care), Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Masimo Corporatio

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global remote patient monitoring industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

2019: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Philips team up for remote patient monitoring. The hospital’s affiliated doctors at Weill Cornell Medicine will utilize the Philips eCareCoordinator and eCareCompanion solutions. Additionally, its affiliated physicians at Columbia University Irving Medical Center anticipate using the tools.

2017: Medtronic Care Management Services and American Well Entered into Partnership to Integrate Telehealth Capabilities. The partnership will enable the proper and accurate telehealth solution which aims to offer the needs of the chronic, complex, co-morbid population of the patient.

2016: Philips acquired Wellcentive, provider of population health management software solutions. The acquisition is aimed at expanding Philip’s population health management business.

Market segmentation:

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Vital Sign Monitors, Special Monitors), Application (Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Sleep Disorder Treatment, Diabetes Treatment, Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring) End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Home Healthcare, and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

