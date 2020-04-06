Scar Treatment Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024): Challenges, Drivers, Current Trends, Demand, Business Opportunities, Growth and Future Estimations

“Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.”

Market Overview

The increased hospital admission rates owing to road accidents and burns are among the major cause for the growth of the scar treatment market. Road accidents lead to some of the most common injuries such as burns and lacerations, which often leads to scar. At times, the scar causes inflexibility and rough painful times for long period. Every year, the lives of more than 1.25 million people are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash. Between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as a result of their injury, as per WHO. Other driving factors include technological advancements in skin care and growing concerns regarding aesthetics appearance, especially in developed markets. However, the high cost of laser-based products acts as a major barrier for the scar treatment market.

Scope of the Report

A scar can be caused by any burn injury or other trauma condition, including surgery. The appearance and treatment of scar after an injury depends upon multiple factors, which result in reducing the scars, but do not completely remove them.

Key Market Trends

Atrophic scars to dominate the Scar Treatment market

Atrophic scars are primarily characterized by the sunken area often visible as pitted skin. Several factors may be responsible for creating atrophic scars in the skin, such as exposure to inflammatory conditions for a long period, accident, surgery, or other genetic factors. One of the corrective measures initially applied are gentle cleansing agents, moisturizers, and soaps, which are not harsh and irritant on the skin, but removes bacteria, dirt, and oil from the skin. The ice-pack scars represent 60-70% of atrophic scars. When compared to other skin conditions, the atrophic scars are relatively common, wherein about 80% of the adolescent population are affected by it, to some degree. The awareness level regarding this scar type is rather high, globally.

North America is the largest market for Scar Treatment market

North America has a significantly high number of road accidents. In such accidents, several die and several are bruised for a long term, where scars occur as part of the healing process, naturally. According to the estimates of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), in 2017 there were 34,247 motor vehicle crashes in the United States, in which around 37,133 deaths occurred. In North America, the insurance is covered for several scar treatment products. The submission of a product as per the insurance codes listed for different types of scars and treatment options varies. However, in the case of laser treatment, since the therapy is considered as a cosmetic procedure, most of the insurance companies do not cover the cost for the treatment. There are several procedures under cosmetic dermatology practices, such as soft tissue augmentation fillers, skin needling, and punch excision, which are popular in the scar treatment.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented because of the presence of major market players and these players are focusing on research and development, market expansions, partnerships, mergers in order to experience stable growth. Some of the market players are Alliance Pharma., Bausch Health, Smith & Nephew plc, Merz, Inc., Lumenis, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Cynosure, Inc., Suneva Medical, Inc. and Sientra, Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Road Accidents and Burn Injuries

4.2.2 Growing Concerns Regarding Aesthetics Appearances

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Laser-based Products and Procedures

4.3.2 Reimbursement Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Scar Type

5.1.1 Atrophic Scars

5.1.2 Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars

5.1.3 Contracture Scars

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Topical Product

5.2.1.1 Silicon Sheets

5.2.1.2 Creams

5.2.1.3 Gels

5.2.1.4 Other Topical Products

5.2.2 Laser Product

5.2.2.1 CO2 Laser

5.2.2.2 Pulse-dyed Laser

5.2.2.3 Other Laser Product

5.2.3 Injectable Product

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals/Clinics

5.3.2 Retail Drug Stores

5.3.3 E-commerce Stores

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alliance Pharma.

6.1.2 Bausch Health

6.1.3 Smith & Nephew plc

6.1.4 Merz, Inc.

6.1.5 Lumenis

6.1.6 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

6.1.7 Molnlycke Health Care

6.1.8 Cynosure, Inc.

6.1.9 Suneva Medical, Inc.

6.1.10 Sientra, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

