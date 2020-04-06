Small Animal Imaging Market Business Development Strategies 2019-2027 by Major Key Players – Life Technologies Corporation, Promega Corporation, Miltenyi Biotech

Small animal imaging devices are used to study biological, biochemical and therapeutic processes at molecular level in small animals such as rat, mice, rabbit for gene expression and drug developments. There are many micro level medical devices that are revamped from the nuclear imaging technologies such as micro MRI, micro ultrasound imaging, micro-magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), optical Imaging (bioluminescence and fluorescence imaging), and multimodal imaging technologies, micro CT and micro PET.

Rising number of investments by the CROs in the research activities, number of the pre-clinical research studies, Growing number of pre-clinical imaging and technological advancements in imaging medical devices are driving the small animal imaging market.

The “Global Small Animal Imaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Small Animal Imaging market with detailed market segmentation by technology, reagents, and geography. The global Small Animal Imaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Small Animal Imaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Small Animal Imaging market is segmented on the technology, reagents. Based on technology, the market is segmented into Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Micro-MRI), Optical Imaging (OI), Nuclear Imaging, Others. Based on reagents, the market is segmented into Optical Imaging Reagents, Nuclear Imaging Reagents, MRI Contrast Agents, Ultrasound Contrast Agents, CT Contrast Agents.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens AG, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Life Technologies Corporation, Promega Corporation, Miltenyi Biotech GmbH, Bruker, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

