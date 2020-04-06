Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market Size (2019-2027) Average Price by Manufacturers | Benitec Biopharma, Arbutus Biopharma, Silence Therapeutics, Bio-Path Holdings

Small interfering RNA (siRNA) or short interfering RNA is a genetic treatment which is can remove any over-expressed gene in a disease. The siRNAs help to recognize unique pathways and to validate targets for variety of diseases such as cancer, AIDS, etc. The siRNAs are used to validate the specific genes contribution to a variety of cellular phenotypes including insulin signaling, apoptosis, cytokinesis, and cell differentiation. The over-expression of the disease-causing gene is prevented by processing siRNA by a cell’s internal enzymes to remove mRNA of the target gene. Cell’s natural mechanism acts like this when they detect genetic abnormality or infection.

The Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising number of clinical trials, growing investments on research and development and health care infrastructure, and rising government expenditure on the health care industry by developed countries.

The “Global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics market with detailed market segmentation by indication, route of administration, end user, and geography. The global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics market is segmented on the indication, route of administration, end user. Based on indication, the market is segmented into Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Respiratory Disorders, Renal Diseases, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other. Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections, Intra-dermal Injections, Intraperitoneal Injections, Topical Delivery, Other Delivery Methods. Based on end user, the market is segmented into Diagnostic Laboratory, Research and Academic Laboratories.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Olix Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Aventis / Genzyme, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Isis Pharmaceuticals/ Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd., Arbutus Biopharma Ltd., Silence Therapeutics, Bio-Path Holdings Inc., Calando Pharmaceuticals

Most important Indication of Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics covered in this report are:

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

Respiratory Disorders

Renal Diseases

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Other

Most important End User of Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics covered in this report are:

Diagnostic Laboratory

Research and Academic Laboratories

Key points from Table of Content:

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SMALL INTERFERING RNA (SIRNA) THERAPEUTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. SMALL INTERFERING RNA (SIRNA) THERAPEUTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. SMALL INTERFERING RNA (SIRNA) THERAPEUTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. SMALL INTERFERING RNA (SIRNA) THERAPEUTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDICATION

8. SMALL INTERFERING RNA (SIRNA) THERAPEUTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

9. SMALL INTERFERING RNA (SIRNA) THERAPEUTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

10. SMALL INTERFERING RNA (SIRNA) THERAPEUTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. SMALL INTERFERING RNA (SIRNA) THERAPEUTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13. APPENDIX

