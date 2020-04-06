Solar District Heating Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2020-2027

Solar District Heating Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Solar district heating is provided of hot water and central heating from solar energy in that the water is heated centrally and distributed through insulated pipes. Technological advancement is district heating along with low thermal losses, energy-efficient systems, and low operational cost are some of the factors that propel the growth of the solar district heating market. Increasing focus on sustainable energy sources and rapid development in urban areas are driving the growth of the solar district heating market.

Growing awareness toward the sustainable energy source coupled with the government rules to combat emissions is set to drive the growth of the solar district heating market. Rapid industrialization is a growing energy demand, which further booming the growth of the solar district heating market. However, the high setup cost associated with this system is the key hindering factor for the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing smart city projects across the globe are rising demand for heating systems, which create lucrative opportunities for the market player of the solar district heating market.

Leading Solar District Heating Market Players:

Aalborg CSP A/S

Alfa Laval

Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd

Fortum

Göteborg Energi

LOGSTOR A/S

Ramboll Group A/S

Savosolar

Soltigua

Vattenfall AB

