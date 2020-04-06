Surge Arrester Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Scenario and Elaborates Outlook to 2027

Surge Arrester Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

A surge arrester also called a surge protection device or transient voltage surge suppressor, which is used to protect electrical equipment from over-voltage transients due to internal or external events. Growing investment in the modernization of electric infrastructure is augmenting in the growth of the surge arrester market. Increasing the expansion of the transmission and distribution network is further fueling the growth of the surge arrester market.

The rising need to protect equipment in power transmission and distribution systems is propelling the growth of the surge arrester market. Rising investments in energy systems and smart grids, coupled with the growing demand for reliable and continuous power supply is growing demand for the surge arrester market. Growing demand for electricity from the residential, commercial, and industrial sector are expected to drive the growth of the surge arrester market.

Leading Surge Arrester Market Players:

ABB

Eaton

General Electric Company

Hubbell Incorporated

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Sécheron

Siemens AG

TDK Corporation

TE Connectivity

