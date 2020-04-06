Travel Insurance Market Demand, Scope, Opportunity, Key Players, Growth Future, Trends by 2027

Market Overview:

Travel insurance is an insurance type that covers various loses that might be incurred during travel, such as medical expenses, lost luggage, trip cancellation, and accident, among others. Growth in tourism and rising globalization are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the travel insurance market. Countries such as Australia, Japan, and the US are witnessing increasing demand for travel insurance due to a high number of travelers in the region.

Travel Insurance Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Travel Insurance industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Travel Insurance Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions.

The global Travel Insurance Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the travel insurance market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from travel insurance market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for travel insurance in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the travel insurance market.

The report also includes the profiles of key travel insurance companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.



Allianz Global Assistance(AGA Service Company)

AXA SA

CSA travel Protection

Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited.

Seven Corners Inc.

Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited

travel Insured International

travelSafe Insurance

Trip Mate, Inc.

USI Affinity

Market Analysis:

Travel Insurance Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

