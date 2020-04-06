WORLDWIDE 3D CELL CULTURE MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY SHARE, TRENDS, SWOT ANALYSIS BY TOP KEY PLAYERS – (3D BIOTEK, LLC, ADVANCED BIOMATRIX , BECTON ET AL.) | FORECAST REPORT TO 2025

Global 3D Cell Culture Market Report 2019 deliver current market information and highlights the impacting the growth of the industry. Increasing adoption of tissue engineering and organ transplantation for chronic diseases is projected to drive adoption in research over the forecast period. Factors such as rising focus on developing alternative methods for animal testing, funding initiatives from government and private investors, technological advancements and product launches, and growing awareness are driving the growth of the market.

The benefits achieved through use of 3D culture in oncology and stem cells throw open a plethora of opportunities that can be leveraged for the future development of 3D cell culture for therapeutic purposes. Based on product, the market is segmented into scaffold-based 3D cell culture, microfluidics-based 3D cell culture, and magnetic levitation and 3D bioprinting. The cost associated with the system and technologies, more preference to the 2D cell cultures are observed. Also due to a simple understanding of 2D cell cultures and its ease in observation and measurement, the market of 3D cell culture is hampered to some extent.

The scaffold-based 3D cell culture products segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017, and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the ability of scaffold-based products to mimic in vivo conditions, thus driving their adoption among end users. Based on end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and research institutes.

Regionally, North America will dominate the market in the forecast period. The dominance of the North American market is attributed to factors such as increase in incidence of cancer, presence of well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and availability of technologically advanced products.

Global 3D Cell Culture Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Key Benefit Of This Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Product, and End-user Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Product& End-user, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• 3D Cell Culture providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Components, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer,

• Product Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

