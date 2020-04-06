WORLDWIDE AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINIUM EXTRUSIONS MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY TRENDS, SHARE, SWOT ANALYSIS BY TOP KEY MANUFACTURERS (CONSTELLIUM, HYDRO (SAPA), ARCONIC, MONTUPET ET AL.) | FORECAST RESEARCH TO 2025

Aluminum Extrusion is a plastic deformation process in which a solid cylinder of aluminum (billet) is forced by compression through a smaller die opening. The billet is typically preheated to facilitate the deformation process. Aluminium extrusions can play key roles in integrated engineering solutions for automotive structures and component parts. One of the main advantages is to reduce the weight of the car.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/770736

Scope of the Report:

Based on this research, in Europe automotive aluminium extrusions market, aluminium extrusions used for automotive space frame production occupies the largest portion—around 60%. The least use of aluminium extrusions is for automotive sub-structures production, occupying around 14% of total use.

The ratio has not changed much in last 5-year period. From the application aspect, the use of aluminium extrusions concentrates on passenger car production, around 84%. And the rest is for commercial vehicles production. From 2013 to 2018E, the growth rates of aluminium extrusions usage of both passenger car and commercial vehicles have been through a fluctuation and would keep rising in the next 5-year period.

Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 119 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Industry report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/770736

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Constellium

• Hydro (Sapa)

• Arconic

• MONTUPET

• …

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Alumium Space Frame

• Sub-structures

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Get Direct Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/770736

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions:

Chapter 1: Describe Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Aluminium Extrusions , with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Aluminium Extrusions , in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Aluminium Extrusions, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Automotive Aluminium Extrusions forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Automotive Aluminium Extrusions sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Size by Regions

5 North America Automotive Aluminium Extrusions by Countries

6 Europe Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminium Extrusions by Countries

8 South America Automotive Aluminium Extrusions by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminium Extrusions by Countries

10 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Segment by Type

11 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Segment by Application

12 Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Forecast (2018-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/