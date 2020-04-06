Worldwide Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry 2020: Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

Business process outsourcing (BPO) is defined as a subset of outsourcing that involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of a specific business process to a third-party service provider.

Often, the employees of the service provider firm working for the client firm are incorporated in the client firm. Off-shoring, which is delegating work to a company based in another country is widely carried out by many global companies. Another similar outsourcing activity called Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) functions on similar lines with the exception that highly critical tasks that involve skill, knowledge, education and expertise are outsourced to third party service providers.

Types of services carried out by BPOs include administration, finance and accounting, human resources, payment services, logistics and distribution, customer support, etc. Types of services carried out by KPO include intellectual property research for patent applications, legal and medical services, training, market research, business research, consultancy, research and development, etc. BPO finds applications in many verticals such as manufacturing, telecommunications, technology, banking, insurance and finance services, retail and healthcare among others.

The key players covered in this study:-

Accenture

Cognizant

Genpact

IBM

TCS

HP

Tech Mahindra

Capgemini

Wipro

EXL

NTT DATA(Dell)

WNS Global

Minacs

…

Market segment by Type:-

HR

Procurement

F&A

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Training

Product Engineering

Market segment by Application:-

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market or Industry Outlook

4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Authentication End User Outlook

5 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market End User Outlook

6 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the Report

