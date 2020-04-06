Worldwide Off-road Wheelchair Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

The Global Off-Road Wheelchair Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. This report features the market growth analysis and forecasting for the growth and revenue up to 2025 allied with the off global off-road wheelchair market. The market size estimations have been provided in terms of value (USD million).

The Global Off Road Wheelchair Industry report also identifies major market players and provides analysis in terms of company overview, Financials, products & services, market trends, recent developments and growth strategies.

Off-road wheelchairs can allow users to access off roads otherwise completely inaccessible to a wheelchair user. Two different formats have been developed. One hybridizes wheelchair and off-road bike technology, generally taking the form of a frame within which the user sits and with four off-four bike wheels at the corners. In general there are no push-rims and propulsion/braking is by pushing directly on the tires.

A more common variant is the beach wheelchair which can allow better mobility on beach sand, including in the water, on uneven terrain, and even on snow. The common adaptation among the different designs is that they have extra-wide balloon wheels or tires, to increase stability and decrease ground pressure on uneven or unsteady terrain.

Different models are available, both manual and battery-driven. In some countries in Europe, where accessible tourism is well established, many beaches have wheelchairs of this type available for loan/hire.

The greatest advantage of a power wheelchair is the ease and convenience it supplies but many elderly, injured or disabled people cannot afford to buy a power wheelchair even though they have increased in popularity.

The Global Off-Road Wheelchairs Market is segmented on the types, and regions. North America is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing obesity, availability of more sophisticated wheelchairs, and a high disposable income.

