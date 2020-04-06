WORLDWIDE PRECIOUS METAL THERMOCOUPLE MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY TRENDS, SHARE, SWOT ANALYSIS BY TOP KEY PLAYERS (HONEYWELL, DUREX INDUSTRIES, CLEVELAND ELECTRIC LABORATORIES ET AL.) | FORECAST RESEARCH TO 2025

A Precious Metal Thermocouple is a sensor used to measure temperature. Thermocouples consist of two wire legs made from different metals. The wires legs are welded together at one end, creating a junction. This junction is where the temperature is measured. When the junction experiences a change in temperature, a voltage is created. The voltage can then be interpreted using thermocouple reference tables to calculate the temperature.

Much of the growth has been attributed to expanding automotive industries in emerging markets and the growth of the consumer electronic industries; both of which heavily utilize thermocouples. Another potential market is in automated systems for manufacture or CIM (Computer Integrated Manufacture). Companies that can automate the whole process of manufacturing a product require the use of sensors and controllers, which is where thermocouples would come in, and can be implemented into a system to also control the temperature where necessary.

Non-contact forms of temperature measurement will thrive in the future. Although not yet advanced enough to firmly root itself in the temperature measurement industry, many believe non-contact has much more potential in the future. Along with the thermocouple market research. Non-contact forms of temperature measurement shows much higher growth rates, but a significantly lower overall market size.

• Honeywell • Durex Industries • Cleveland Electric Laboratories • Tanaka • CCPI • …

• R Type • S Type • B Type

• Steel • Glass • Semiconductor • Pharmaceutical • Power • Others

