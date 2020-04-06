WORLDWIDE ROOFTOP SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC (PV) MARKET 2020: SIZE, SHARE, SWOT ANALYSIS BY TOP KEY MANUFACTURERS (JINKO SOLAR, TRINA SOLAR, CANADIAN SOLAR,JA SOLAR,HANWHA ET AL.) | FORECAST REPORT TO 2025

A rooftop photovoltaic power station, or rooftop PV system, is a photovoltaic system that has its electricity-generating solar panels mounted on the rooftop of a residential or commercial building or structure.

In terms of value, the Crystalline Silicon solar photovoltaic segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 16.3% during the analysis period. The market Revenue is 8.6 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 15.3 Billion US$ in 2025.

The worldwide market for Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 14100 million US$ in 2024, from 9220 million US$ in 2019.

• Jinko Solar

• Trina Solar

• Canadian Solar

• JA Solar

• Hanwha

• First Solar

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Crystalline Silicon

• Thin Film

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Non-residential

• Residential

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) :

Chapter 1: Describe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) , with sales, revenue, and price of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) , in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) , for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Countries

6 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Countries

8 South America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Countries

10 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Segment by Type

11 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Segment by Application

12 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Forecast (2018-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

