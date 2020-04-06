WORLDWIDE SMALL DRONES MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND SWOT ANALYSIS BY TOP LEADING KEY PLAYERS – NORTHROP GRUMMAN, ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES, ELBIT SYSTEMS, DETECT ET AL. | FORECAST REPORT TO 2025

Global Small Drones Market Report 2019 deliver current market information and highlights the impacting the growth of the industry. It helps in making essential Small Drones Market business decisions as well as by making in-depth analysis of different segments.

Increasing use of small drones in various military and commercial application is main driving factor for the growth of market.Technological advances for the manufacturer of aerial vehicles leading to their dropped prices have made them affordable for several end users. Growth of the regional market is expected to be mainly driven by neutralization technology segment. Market is also witnessing entry of start-ups with their innovative ideas for innovation that will further intensify competition in this market this is also favoring growth of the small drone market.

North America region is estimated to be largest market for small drones attributed to increasing use of border and maritime surveillance has contributed for regional dominance.

Lack of Air traffic management and lack of skilled professionals are main challenge for the market. Use of drone applications for last mile delivery and for federal applications are growing as opportunity for the growth of market.

The market type is dominated by rotary wing type owing to its various application in military and defense sector for surveillance and growing applications in commercial activity is supporting the market growth.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Northrop Grumman, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems, DeTect, Lockheed Martin, and Thales among others

