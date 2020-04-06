WOUND CARE BIOLOGICS MARKET KEY TRENDS AND GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2027 BY TOP PLAYERS SMITH & NEPHEW, MOLNLYCKE, WRIGHT, MIMEDX, VERICEL

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 06,2020 – This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Wound Care Biologics Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The healing of wounds is a complex process that involves the activation and synchronization of intracellular, intercellular and extracellular elements, including fibrous tissue accretion, coagulatory and inflammatory events, epithelialization, deposition of collagen, wound contraction, tissue granulation and remodeling. Biologic wound healing therapies are those that facilitate the re-establishment of the innate repair mechanisms, and involves the application of active biological agents, such as plant-derived active biomolecules which exhibit antioxidant, antimicrobial, or anti-inflammatory attributes.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The wound care biologics market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increase in advancements in the treatment of acute, chronic, and other types of wounds, growth in biologics sector, high incidences of burns and accidental trauma, and growing incidence of ulcers and target conditions. However, high cost of wound treatment and wound care biologics and risk of skin substitute failure are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Wound Care Biologics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enteral feeding formulas market with detailed market segmentation by product, wound type, end user and geography. The global Wound care biologics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enteral feeding formulas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wound care biologics market is segmented on the basis of product, wound type, and end user. Based on product, the market is classified as biological skin substitutes, and topical agents. The wound type segment is segmented into ulcers, surgical and traumatic wounds, and burns. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as hospitals and burn centers and wound clinics.

The List of Companies

1.Smith & Nephew

2. Molnlycke Health Care AB (Investor AB)

3. Integra Lifesciences

4. Wright Medical

5. Mimedx Group

6. Vericel

7. Anika Therapeutics

8. Osiris Therapeutics

9. Kerecis

10. Solsys Medical

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY WOUND CARE BIOLOGICS MARKET LANDSCAPE WOUND CARE BIOLOGICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS WOUND CARE BIOLOGICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS WOUND CARE BIOLOGICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT WOUND CARE BIOLOGICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – WOUND TYPE WOUND CARE BIOLOGICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER WOUND CARE BIOLOGICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE WOUND CARE BIOLOGICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

