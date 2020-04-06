X-Ray Detector Market Size, Growth, Technological Innovations and Forecast to 2027 – Thales, Varex, Canon, Carestream, Analogic

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 06,2020 – This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of X-Ray Detector Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

In the medical field, there are various applications of X-ray imaging that have led to dedicated modalities supporting specific imaging requirements. X-ray imaging are used in the various techniques such as, computed tomography (CT), radiography, angiography, surgery or mammography, delivering projection and others. X-ray detector design requirements for the different medical applications that differ strongly with respect to size and shape, frame rates spatial resolution, X-ray flux, and among others.

The X-ray detector market is anticipated to grow due to the key driving factors such as declining prices and benefits offered by digital detectors, and growing public and private investments in digital imaging technologies. However, introduction of wireless X-ray detectors, growing medical tourism in developing countries is likely to grow the market during the forecast period.

The “Global X-Ray Detector Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of X-ray detector market with detailed market segmentation by type, portability, panel size, system, application and geography. The global X-ray detector market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading X-ray detector market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global X-ray detector market is segmented on the basis of type, portability, panel size, system, and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as, flat-panel detectors, line-scan detectors, charge-coupled device detectors and computed radiography detectors. Based on portability, the market is segmented into portable detectors and fixed detectors. On the basis of panel size, the market is categorized into, small-area flat-panel detectors and large-area flat-panel detectors. The X-ray detector market, on the basis of system is bifurcated into retrofit x-ray systems and new digital x-ray systems. Based on application, the X-ray detector market is segmented as medical applications, dental applications, industrial applications and others.

The List of Companies

1.Thales Group

2. Varex Imaging Corporation

3. Agfa-Gevaert Group

4. Canon Inc.

5. Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation)

6. Konica Minolta, Inc.

7. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

8. Analogic Corporation

9. DRTECH Corporation

10. Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY X-RAY DETECTOR MARKET LANDSCAPE X-RAY DETECTOR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS X-RAY DETECTOR MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS X-RAY DETECTOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE X-RAY DETECTOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PORTABILITY

