Air Freshener Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2023| with top key venders like Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Inc., Henkel KGaA, Church & Dwight Co. Inc

An air freshener is designed to eliminate unpleasant odor with the emission of fragrance. Air fresheners contain different ingredients, such as aerosol propellants; fragrances; and solvents, such as 2-butoxyethanol, mineral oil and glycol ethers, that neutralize the unpleasant odor. Growth in importance of air care and increase in concerns over indoor air quality have led to high demand for air fresheners worldwide. The global air freshener market was valued at $10 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach $12 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The consumers’ willingness to use premium air freshener, increase in need for aromatherapy, high focus on healthcare improvement, rise in ownership of cars and pets, and improvement in life style of consumers drive the market growth. However, high operating cost of different types of products in the market impedes this growth. Increase in preference for natural fragrance and definitive luxury commodity offer several opportunities to the players operating in the market.

Some of the key players of Air Freshener Market:

Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Inc., Henkel KGaA, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Car-Freshener Corporation, SC Johnson & Son Inc., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Godrej Household Products Ltd., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., and Jarden Corporation.

The global air freshener market is segmented on the basis of product, application, type of customer, and geography. The product segment covers sprays/aerosols, electric air fresheners, gels, candles, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into residential, corporate offices, cars, and others. On the basis of type of customer, it is bifurcated into individual and enterprise customers. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Air Freshener market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Air Freshener Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

