Airline Ancillary Services Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020? 2027

Latest market study on “Airline Ancillary Services Market to 2027 by Type (Baggage fees, Onboard retail and a la carte services, Airline travel retail and FFP miles sales); and Carrier Type (Full-Service Carriers and Low-Cost Carriers) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, The global Airline Ancillary Services market is accounted to US$ 92.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 412.86 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

There has been constant growth in airline ancillary services industry. Recently, Air Seychelles partnered with Booking.com in order to facilitate accommodation option to its customers. The collaboration further aimed to provide more options to company’s guests who were looking to book their flights and accommodation in one go when travelling. In addition, Singapore Airlines (SIA) partnered with DFASS and SATS in order to establish a joint venture that would engage into travel-associated retail operations in Singapore under the brand names of Scootlogue and KrisShop.

Some of the leading Airline Ancillary Services market include, United Airlines, Delta, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Air France/KLM, Ryanair, easyJet, Lufthansa AG, Qantas, and Emirates Group among others.

Airline Ancillary Services Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The global airline ancillary service market for the type is fragmented into Baggage fees, Onboard retail and a la carte services, Airline travel retail and FFP miles sales. There have been several changes in the airline industry. In commercial departments at airlines around the world, analytics have taken hold and inform more decisions than ever. Those decisions include how, where, when, and at what price to offer options as diverse as checked baggage, pre-assigned seats, onboard meals, and hotel bookings, all of which fall broadly under the category of ancillary. Revenue from ancillary options has almost doubled as a percentage of total airline income from 4.8% in 2010 to 9.1% in 2016. Some airlines book more than 40% of their passenger revenue from these options. As the percentage grows, and airlines recognize the competitive importance of ancillary, the need for optimization increases. Ancillary merchandising, the art and science of creating and communicating the optimal mix of options at the right price, at the right time, represents a key driver for airline revenues.

Airline Ancillary Services Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2025, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report segments the global Airline Ancillary Services Market as follows:

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Types

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Application

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Turkey

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Africa

Iran

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of South America

