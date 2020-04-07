Artificial Eye Market in India Latest Trends and Future Aspect Analysis to 2027

Artificial eye or Visual prosthetic is an artificial visual device used to restore visual functions of the patients suffering from complete or partial blindness. The Artificial Eye Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing ophthalmic diseases, increasing aging population, increasing prevalence of disease affecting eye sight, developments in technologies and increasing prevalence of disease like diabetes. Nevertheless, the high device and implantation cost could hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The “Global Artificial Eye Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Artificial Eye Market with detailed market segmentation by Type, Technology and geography. The global Artificial Eye Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Artificial Eye Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading companies are:

Advanced Artificial Eye

The National Artificial Eye Services

Marie Allen Ocularist Ltd

COS-MEDIC PTY LTD

Retina Implant AG

Second Sight

Pixium Vision

Ericksons

International Prosthetic Eye Center

Integrated Orbital Implants

The global Artificial Eye Market is segmented on the basis of Type and Technology. Based on Type the market is segmented into Non-Integrated Implants, Integrated Implants. Based on Technology the market is segmented into Electronic and Mechanical.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Artificial Eye Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Artificial Eye Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Artificial Eye Market – By Type

1.3.2 Artificial Eye Market – By Technology

1.3.3 Artificial Eye Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ARTIFICIAL EYE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. ARTIFICIAL EYE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

