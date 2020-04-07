Asia-Pacific IVD Market Leading Players Envisioned By Analysts Forecast 2023 major key companies profiled like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Alere Inc.,Biomerieux,Danaher Corporation

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) is the technique in which medical devices and reagents are used to examine specimens such as blood, urine, stool, tissues, and other body fluids of human body for detection of diseases, conditions, and infections; in an in-vitro environment.

The Asia-Pacific IVD market is driven by rise in geriatric population and rapid expansion of government healthcare expenditure. In addition, increase in awareness of personalized medicine and preventive healthcare measures boost the market share. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases are anticipated to increase the demand of diagnosis, thereby increasing the market growth. However, stringent

Some of the key players of Asia-Pacific IVD Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Alere Inc.,Biomerieux,Danaher Corporation,F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,Becton Dickinson and Company,Bio-Rad Laboratories,Bayer AG,Sysmex Corporation,Johnson & Johnson

government regulations associated with the safety and efficacy of IVD products is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. The emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific regions offer lucrative growth opportunities to IVD during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific IVD market accounted for $13,680 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $19,888 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017-2023.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, techniques, application, end-user, and country. By product type, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and software & services. On the basis of techniques, it is categorized into immunodiagnostics, blood testing, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other IVD techniques.

Application segment covered in the study include infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and other indications. Based on end-user, it is classified into, hospitals, academic and medical schools, point of care testing, and others. Country-wise, it is analyzed across India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Asia-Pacific IVD market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Asia-Pacific IVD Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

