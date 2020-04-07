Beta Glucan Based Products Market Global Industry Size 2020, Share, Trends, Competition & Companies, Drivers, Restraints, Development Activities by Top Players

Beta Glucan Based Products Market Report 2020-2027 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Beta Glucan Based Products industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Beta Glucan Based Products Market Report contains in-depth information on major manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast. Beta Glucan Based Products also provides data about the company and its operations. This report also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Beta Glucan Based Products Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Beta Glucan Based Products sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including “Jkosmmune, Lesaffre Group, Merck KGaA, Garuda International, Inc., Ohly GmBH, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group PLC, STR Biotech Co. Ltd., Macrocare Tech Co., Ltd., Amarte USA, LLC, Ceapro Inc., Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Quegen Biotech Co., Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., NutraQ AS, Lantmännen, Carbon Medical Technologies, Inc., Givaudan SA, Danaher Corporation, Super Beta Glucan Inc. and AIPPO.”

Description:

Beta glucan is an important component of dietary fiber, which can be extracted from oat, barley, bacteria, and yeast. It possesses several physiological effects, including lowering plasma cholesterol level, control of postprandial glucose level, and immune modulation effects. Apart from the food industry, beta glucan is increasingly being used in the pharmaceutical, medical, cosmetic, and industrial applications, and end product manufacturing.

Βeta glucans can act as an immune system modulator and also has the ability to reduce blood glucose, and it may be used in the treatment of diabetes mellitus. Beta glucans can protect the body from heart attack by lowering cholesterol levels and it also acts as an anti-tumor agent. Beta glucans are used in medical field to treat various diseases including hyper cholesterolemia, diabetes, cancer, and HIV/AIDS.

Access insightful study with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies.

