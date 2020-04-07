Bioengineered Stents Market 2020: A Latest Research Report To Share Market Insights And Dynamics

Bioengineered Stents are used to treat blockage of coronary and peripheral artery, related to heart disease, ischemic heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases. The antibody on the stent’s surface attracts circulating Endothelial Progenitor Cells coming from human bone marrow helping a speedy formation of healthy endothelium.

The Bioengineered Stents market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease and increasing number of geriatric population. Nevertheless, the availability of alternative treatments of cardiac diseases and stringent regulations for product approvals are expected to hinder the market growth.

Leading companies are:

1. Boston Scientific Corporation

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

4. Braun Melsungen AG

5. Terumo Corporation

6. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

7. Stentys SA

8. Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

9. Vascular Concepts

10. L. Gore and Associates

The global Bioengineered Stents market is segmented on the basis of by Application, Product, Mode of Delivery, Material and End User. On the basis of Application the market is segmented as Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Arterial Disease, Carotid Artery Disease, Renal Artery Stenosis, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm and others. On the basis of Product the market is segmented as Drug-eluting Stents, Bio absorbable Stents and Drug-Eluting Balloons. On the basis of Mode of Delivery the market is segmented as Balloon-expandable stents and Self-expanding stents. On the basis of material type the market is segmented as Metal-based and Polymer-based. On the basis of End-User the market is segmented as Hospitals cardiac centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Bioengineered Stents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Bioengineered Stents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Bioengineered Stents Market – By Application

1.3.2 Bioengineered Stents Market – By Product

1.3.3 Bioengineered Stents Market – By Mode of Delivery

1.3.4 Bioengineered Stents Market – By Material

1.3.5 Bioengineered Stents Market – By End User

1.3.6 Bioengineered Stents Market – By Region

1.3.6.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BIOENGINEERED STENTS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. BIOENGINEERED STENTS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

