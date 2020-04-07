Consumer Genomics Market Size, Trends, Demand, Strategy, Industry Scope to 2027 – Ancestry, 23andMe, Gene By Gene, Mapmygenome, Pathway Genomics, Veritas, Myriad Genetics, Illumina, Amgen, Diagnomics

Sameer Joshi

Consumer genomics market is growing as it is very frictionless. A patient can purchase a genetic test online and then receive a test kit by mail, and collect a DNA sample in their own home. Patients will receive the results at home and don’t need any guidance of a genetic counselor or medical practitioner. Moreover, there are growing applications of consumer genomics in genetic analysis in lifestyle, diet, nutritional plans, noninvasive prenatal testing, sports research, carrier screening, and others.

The consumer genomics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to increasing uses of genetic tests, declining cost of sequencing, increasing funds from the market participants to support the consumer genomics-based operations and others. Moreover, improvement in regulatory reforms for consumer genomics products and continuous initiatives for product development is likely to enhance the growth of the market.

The Global consumer genomics market is segmented on the basis of application, product type and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented as genetic relatedness, diagnostics, lifestyle wellness and nutrition, ancestry, reproductive health, personalized medicine and pharmacogenetic testing, sports nutrition and health and others. Based on product type, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global consumer genomics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The consumer genomics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Report analyzes factors affecting consumer genomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the consumer genomics market in these regions.

