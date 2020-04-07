COVID-19 Impact on Electric Vehicle Drive Motors – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Electric Vehicle Drive Motors production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors market include _, FUKUTA, BYD, Broad-Ocean, BAIC, ZF, JJ, Bosch, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, JMEV, UAES, JEE, Magna, FDM, Shuanglin Deyang

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Electric Vehicle Drive Motors manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Electric Vehicle Drive Motors industry.

Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Segment By Type:

PMSM, Asynchronous Motor, Other

Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Segment By Application:

, EV, PHEV

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Vehicle Drive Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Vehicle Drive Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors market?

TOC

1 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Overview

1.1 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Product Overview

1.2 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PMSM

1.2.2 Asynchronous Motor

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Industry

1.5.1.1 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electric Vehicle Drive Motors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors by Application

4.1 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Segment by Application

4.1.1 EV

4.1.2 PHEV

4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors by Application

4.5.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Drive Motors by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Drive Motors by Application 5 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Business

10.1 FUKUTA

10.1.1 FUKUTA Corporation Information

10.1.2 FUKUTA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 FUKUTA Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 FUKUTA Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Products Offered

10.1.5 FUKUTA Recent Development

10.2 BYD

10.2.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.2.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BYD Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 FUKUTA Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Products Offered

10.2.5 BYD Recent Development

10.3 Broad-Ocean

10.3.1 Broad-Ocean Corporation Information

10.3.2 Broad-Ocean Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Broad-Ocean Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Broad-Ocean Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Products Offered

10.3.5 Broad-Ocean Recent Development

10.4 BAIC

10.4.1 BAIC Corporation Information

10.4.2 BAIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 BAIC Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BAIC Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Products Offered

10.4.5 BAIC Recent Development

10.5 ZF

10.5.1 ZF Corporation Information

10.5.2 ZF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ZF Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ZF Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Products Offered

10.5.5 ZF Recent Development

10.6 JJ

10.6.1 JJ Corporation Information

10.6.2 JJ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 JJ Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 JJ Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Products Offered

10.6.5 JJ Recent Development

10.7 Bosch

10.7.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bosch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Bosch Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Bosch Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Products Offered

10.7.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.8 Mitsubishi

10.8.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

10.9 Hitachi

10.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Hitachi Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Hitachi Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Products Offered

10.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.10 JMEV

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 JMEV Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 JMEV Recent Development

10.11 UAES

10.11.1 UAES Corporation Information

10.11.2 UAES Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 UAES Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 UAES Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Products Offered

10.11.5 UAES Recent Development

10.12 JEE

10.12.1 JEE Corporation Information

10.12.2 JEE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 JEE Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 JEE Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Products Offered

10.12.5 JEE Recent Development

10.13 Magna

10.13.1 Magna Corporation Information

10.13.2 Magna Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Magna Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Magna Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Products Offered

10.13.5 Magna Recent Development

10.14 FDM

10.14.1 FDM Corporation Information

10.14.2 FDM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 FDM Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 FDM Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Products Offered

10.14.5 FDM Recent Development

10.15 Shuanglin Deyang

10.15.1 Shuanglin Deyang Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shuanglin Deyang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Shuanglin Deyang Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Shuanglin Deyang Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Products Offered

10.15.5 Shuanglin Deyang Recent Development 11 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

