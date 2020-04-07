COVID-19 Impact on Premium Wireless Routers – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Premium Wireless Routers market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Premium Wireless Routers industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Premium Wireless Routers production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Premium Wireless Routers market include _, TP-LINK, D-Link, Cisco, Tenda, Belkin (Linksys), NETCORE Group (qihoo 360), MERCURY, Netgear, FAST, Buffalo, Amped, Edimax, Asus, Huawei, Xiaomi, HiWiFi, Google Wifi, Eero, Luma, Samsung, Asus AiMesh, Plume, UBNT AMPLIFI HD

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Premium Wireless Routers industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Premium Wireless Routers manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Premium Wireless Routers industry.

Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Segment By Type:

Single Band Wireless Routers, Dual Band Wireless Routers, Tri Band Wireless Routers

Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Segment By Application:

, Family or Individual Consumer, Business, Other Application

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Premium Wireless Routers industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Premium Wireless Routers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Premium Wireless Routers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Premium Wireless Routers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Premium Wireless Routers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Premium Wireless Routers market?

TOC

1 Premium Wireless Routers Market Overview

1.1 Premium Wireless Routers Product Overview

1.2 Premium Wireless Routers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Band Wireless Routers

1.2.2 Dual Band Wireless Routers

1.2.3 Tri Band Wireless Routers

1.3 Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Premium Wireless Routers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Premium Wireless Routers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Premium Wireless Routers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Premium Wireless Routers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Premium Wireless Routers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Premium Wireless Routers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Premium Wireless Routers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Premium Wireless Routers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Premium Wireless Routers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Premium Wireless Routers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Premium Wireless Routers Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Premium Wireless Routers Industry

1.5.1.1 Premium Wireless Routers Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Premium Wireless Routers Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Premium Wireless Routers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Premium Wireless Routers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Premium Wireless Routers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Premium Wireless Routers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Premium Wireless Routers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Premium Wireless Routers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Premium Wireless Routers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Premium Wireless Routers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Premium Wireless Routers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Premium Wireless Routers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Premium Wireless Routers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Premium Wireless Routers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Premium Wireless Routers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Premium Wireless Routers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Premium Wireless Routers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Premium Wireless Routers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Premium Wireless Routers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Premium Wireless Routers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Premium Wireless Routers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Premium Wireless Routers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Premium Wireless Routers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Premium Wireless Routers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Premium Wireless Routers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Premium Wireless Routers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Premium Wireless Routers by Application

4.1 Premium Wireless Routers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Family or Individual Consumer

4.1.2 Business

4.1.3 Other Application

4.2 Global Premium Wireless Routers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Premium Wireless Routers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Premium Wireless Routers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Premium Wireless Routers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Premium Wireless Routers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Premium Wireless Routers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Premium Wireless Routers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Premium Wireless Routers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Premium Wireless Routers by Application 5 North America Premium Wireless Routers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Premium Wireless Routers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Premium Wireless Routers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Premium Wireless Routers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Premium Wireless Routers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Premium Wireless Routers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Premium Wireless Routers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Premium Wireless Routers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Premium Wireless Routers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Premium Wireless Routers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Premium Wireless Routers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Premium Wireless Routers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Premium Wireless Routers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Premium Wireless Routers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Premium Wireless Routers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Premium Wireless Routers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Premium Wireless Routers Business

10.1 TP-LINK

10.1.1 TP-LINK Corporation Information

10.1.2 TP-LINK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 TP-LINK Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 TP-LINK Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.1.5 TP-LINK Recent Development

10.2 D-Link

10.2.1 D-Link Corporation Information

10.2.2 D-Link Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 D-Link Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 TP-LINK Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.2.5 D-Link Recent Development

10.3 Cisco

10.3.1 Cisco Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cisco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Cisco Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Cisco Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.3.5 Cisco Recent Development

10.4 Tenda

10.4.1 Tenda Corporation Information

10.4.2 Tenda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Tenda Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Tenda Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.4.5 Tenda Recent Development

10.5 Belkin (Linksys)

10.5.1 Belkin (Linksys) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Belkin (Linksys) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Belkin (Linksys) Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Belkin (Linksys) Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.5.5 Belkin (Linksys) Recent Development

10.6 NETCORE Group (qihoo 360)

10.6.1 NETCORE Group (qihoo 360) Corporation Information

10.6.2 NETCORE Group (qihoo 360) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 NETCORE Group (qihoo 360) Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 NETCORE Group (qihoo 360) Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.6.5 NETCORE Group (qihoo 360) Recent Development

10.7 MERCURY

10.7.1 MERCURY Corporation Information

10.7.2 MERCURY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 MERCURY Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 MERCURY Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.7.5 MERCURY Recent Development

10.8 Netgear

10.8.1 Netgear Corporation Information

10.8.2 Netgear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Netgear Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Netgear Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.8.5 Netgear Recent Development

10.9 FAST

10.9.1 FAST Corporation Information

10.9.2 FAST Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 FAST Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 FAST Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.9.5 FAST Recent Development

10.10 Buffalo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Premium Wireless Routers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Buffalo Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Buffalo Recent Development

10.11 Amped

10.11.1 Amped Corporation Information

10.11.2 Amped Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Amped Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Amped Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.11.5 Amped Recent Development

10.12 Edimax

10.12.1 Edimax Corporation Information

10.12.2 Edimax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Edimax Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Edimax Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.12.5 Edimax Recent Development

10.13 Asus

10.13.1 Asus Corporation Information

10.13.2 Asus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Asus Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Asus Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.13.5 Asus Recent Development

10.14 Huawei

10.14.1 Huawei Corporation Information

10.14.2 Huawei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Huawei Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Huawei Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.14.5 Huawei Recent Development

10.15 Xiaomi

10.15.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

10.15.2 Xiaomi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Xiaomi Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Xiaomi Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.15.5 Xiaomi Recent Development

10.16 HiWiFi

10.16.1 HiWiFi Corporation Information

10.16.2 HiWiFi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 HiWiFi Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 HiWiFi Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.16.5 HiWiFi Recent Development

10.17 Google Wifi

10.17.1 Google Wifi Corporation Information

10.17.2 Google Wifi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Google Wifi Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Google Wifi Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.17.5 Google Wifi Recent Development

10.18 Eero

10.18.1 Eero Corporation Information

10.18.2 Eero Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Eero Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Eero Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.18.5 Eero Recent Development

10.19 Luma

10.19.1 Luma Corporation Information

10.19.2 Luma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Luma Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Luma Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.19.5 Luma Recent Development

10.20 Samsung

10.20.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.20.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Samsung Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Samsung Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.20.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.21 Asus AiMesh

10.21.1 Asus AiMesh Corporation Information

10.21.2 Asus AiMesh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Asus AiMesh Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Asus AiMesh Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.21.5 Asus AiMesh Recent Development

10.22 Plume

10.22.1 Plume Corporation Information

10.22.2 Plume Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Plume Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Plume Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.22.5 Plume Recent Development

10.23 UBNT AMPLIFI HD

10.23.1 UBNT AMPLIFI HD Corporation Information

10.23.2 UBNT AMPLIFI HD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 UBNT AMPLIFI HD Premium Wireless Routers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 UBNT AMPLIFI HD Premium Wireless Routers Products Offered

10.23.5 UBNT AMPLIFI HD Recent Development 11 Premium Wireless Routers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Premium Wireless Routers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Premium Wireless Routers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

