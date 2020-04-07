Cyber Security Market Company Profiles, Market Segments Landscape and Demand by Forecast To 2027

The New Report “Cyber Security Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Cyber security incorporates the safety of assets from cyber-crime and terrorism and other network service interruptions that affect daily operations. Cyber security can be accomplished through active monitoring, exposure of outages or malicious movement, and timely response to disruptions.

With the proliferation of cloud, mobility, and bring your own device (BYOD), endpoint protection is crucial for all security departments. Cyber security threats and vulnerabilities can change from day to day, and even hour to hour. Effective steps for managing cyber risks today are unlikely to suffice for very long, and thus maintaining security in a wireless environment is challenging for most vendors in the ecosystem.

Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, HPE, Trend Micro, FireEye, Sophos, Verizon Communications, Dell EMC (RSA Security)

Cyber threats affect more than just the Information Technology (IT) infrastructure of a company. These threats cause disruptions to the entire network that impact principal business functions and mission. Moreover, organizations evaluate cyber security in terms of direct influence to the successful execution of an organization’s primary mission.

The growth in volume and sophistication of cyber-attacks majorly drive the market growth. Partnerships and acquisitions were the key strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their market share. For instance, Tenable Network Security collaborated with Thycotic, a provider of Privileged Account Management solutions. AurionPro Solutions, a global leader in enterprise security acquired Spikes Security, a network-based web malware provider. This acquisition enabled AurionPro to expand its customer base and develop a broader product portfolio by leveraging low cost R&D.

