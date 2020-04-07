Embedded Computing Market Global Key Vendors Analysis with Study of Production Types, Consumption, Export and Import till 2027

The New Report “Embedded Computing Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Embedded computing system is a combination of embedded hardware and software, designed to perform a specific dedicated function in an electronic device or a machine. It can work as an independent system or a part of a larger system. The hardware and software are two distinguished parts of any embedded computing system, which are activated by a set of commands called program to perform an operation as lone system. “Embedded” denotes the fact that hardware and software are inseparable parts of the system. For embedded computing, microcontrollers (MCUs) or microprocessors (MPUs) or custom designed chips are used to run the system along with supporting software in ROM (Read Only Memory). They have strong characteristics of high speed, low power consumption, accuracy, adaptability, reliability, reusability, size and others. Elements in any embedded computing system include interfaces, input/output devices, display, memory and others. In general, it encompasses storage, timers, power supply, system application circuits & serial communication port.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Atmel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ARM Holdings plc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated

Embedded computing systems are used to control, monitor or perform a specific function of an electronic equipment by fixed set of program, plan or rules. They perform functions such as reading the sensor inputs, processing that data, display required output, generating & transmitting commands and transforming the data into information. Embedded computing systems are vastly used in a variety of applications across sectors such as home and office, BFSI, security, automobile, defense, healthcare and other sectors. The market for embedded computing is driven by the growing adoption of technologically advanced consumer electronics and the increasing uptake of artificial intelligence across various industries. Other factors impacting the global embedded computing market include growing digitization in healthcare, industrial automation and increasing demand in sectors such as automobile, and defense among others. Further, the demand for embedded computing is increasing worldwide on account of potential growth in emerging economies as well as evolution in Internet of Things (IoT). However, the hardware of an embedded system has limitations of its own including limited life-span, memory capacity and others.

KEY BENEFITS:

This report provides an in-depth knowledge of the world embedded computing market to elucidate opportunities in the market.

Current trends and future estimations have been outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

A quantitative analysis of the current market trends and forecast from 2016 to 2022 has been provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Embedded Computing Market Size

2.2 Embedded Computing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Embedded Computing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Embedded Computing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Embedded Computing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Embedded Computing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Embedded Computing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Embedded Computing Revenue by Product

4.3 Embedded Computing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Embedded Computing Breakdown Data by End User

