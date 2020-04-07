Future On Recent Innovation by Web Application Firewall Market 2023| with top key players like Akamai Technologies, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc

Web application firewall (WAF) is a type of firewall designed to enhance the security level for HTTP conversations or web conversations. It generally follows a set of rules to identify and block threats that may harm the system. It is also used to control and monitor network traffic on web-enabled applications. This firewall establishes a relatively secure barrier between the system and external environment.

It provides web protection at the application layer of the open system interconnection model from many attacks types, such as XSS, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, DT, and RFI. WAF identifies and blocks attempts to exploit known web application vulnerabilities by shortening the window of exposure while patches are thoroughly tested and deployed. The global web application firewall market was valued at $426 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,425 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Some of the key players of Web Application Firewall Market:

Akamai Technologies, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Imperva, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Applicure Technologies Ltd., Qualys, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Radware Ltd, and others.

The web application firewall market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to technological innovation in product offerings, rise in adoption for cloud-based solutions, increase in application areas among end-use industries, and heavy venture capital investments in R&D activities to develop solutions with enhanced capabilities.

Moreover, constant development of the e-commerce industry fuels the demand for web application firewall solutions. In addition, increase in adoption of cloud-based web application firewall system is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. However, high initial costs of implementation and lack of awareness to implement the right solution for the specific needs among SMEs hinder the web application firewall market growth.

The global web application firewall market is segmented based on deployment, organization size, end-use industry, and geography. The deployment segment is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. Based on organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of end-use industry, it is classified into aerospace & defense, BFSI, public sector, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Web Application Firewall market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Web Application Firewall Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

