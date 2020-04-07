Global Green Cement Market was alued at $14,947 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach at $36,481 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2017 to 2023. At present, the global cement industry is facing certain challenges related to growth in enironmental concerns, scarcity of raw materials, and depletion of fossil fuel reseres.

It is estimated that, on aerage, a single ton of Portland cement releases approximately 6% of the total global man-made carbon emissions, significantly contributing to the current enironmental issues. This leads to emission of high olume of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gasses, which has enforced seeral builders, goernments, and architects to opt for greener solutions such as deelopment and use of green cement.

The global green cement market is drien by growth in awareness related to reduction in carbon emissions and its detrimental effect on the enironment. In addition, the green cement proides better functionality, requires less natural materials during production, and releases less carbon dioxide than the traditional cement, resulting in higher market penetration during the forecast period. Moreoer, stringent enironment regulations, goernment initiaties to improe tax conditions, and subsidy grants for green materials production are expected to boost the market growth.

The report emphasizes on the different product types of green cement in the market, which include fly-ash based, slag based, recycled aggregates, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and others.

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In addition, the report highlights arious factors that impact the market growth, such as key driers, restraints, growth opportunities, and the role of key players. It presents the quantitatie data, in terms of both alue and olume, which are obtained from secondary sources, such as company publications, Factia, Hooers, OneSource, and others.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Green Cement market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Green Cement Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

