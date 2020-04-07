Heat-Shrink Tubing Market Expected to Reach $3.10 billion by 2027 – 3M, Alpha Wire, Changchun Heat Shrinkable, Dasheng Heat Shrinkable, Guanghai Materials, Hellermanntyton, Insultab, LG, Molex, Panduit, Qualtek, Salipt

Heat-Shrink Tubing Market is accounted for $1.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for electricity across the globe and growing application of automobiles for insulating the engine compartment. However, strict government regulations are restraining market growth.

Heat-Shrink Tubing is a shrinkable plastic cylinder used to protect wires, giving scraped spot obstruction and ecological security for stranded and strong wire transmitters, associations, joints and terminals in electrical work. It is fabricated in a huge number of assortments and concoction cosmetics with the careful piece of each kind being subject to the planned application.

Amongst Voltage, low voltage segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing usage of 1-1.1 kV voltage range and in insulation and sealing cables is expected to foster its demand in the market. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow in emerging countries due to the increasing number of government initiatives in domestic and industrial application is further fueling the growth of market in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Heat-Shrink Tubing Market include 3M, Alpha Wire, Changchun Heat Shrinkable Materials, Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material, Guanghai Materials, Hellermanntyton, Insultab, LG, Molex, Panduit, Qualtek, Salipt, Shrinkflex, Sumitomo Electric, TE Connectivity, Thermosleeve USA and Woer.

Materials Covered:

– Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

– Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

– Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA)

– Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

– Polyethylene Terephthalate

– Polyolefin

– Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

– Other Materials

Voltages Covered:

– Medium Voltage

– Low Voltage

– High Voltage

End Users Covered:

– Automotive

– Chemical

– Electronic Equipment

– Food & Beverage

– General Industrial

– Medical

– Utilities

– Wire and Cable

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

