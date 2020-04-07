Identity and Access Management Market with Competitive Forecast to 2026 by Focusing Companies like Dell EMC, C.A Technologies, Citrix, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetIQ Corporation

Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis to 2026 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Identity and Access Management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Identity and Access Management Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Identity and Access Management Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The Identity and Access Management market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Major players in the global Identity and Access Management market include:

Dell EMC

A Technologies

Citrix

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NetIQ Corporation

SailPoint Technologies

IBM Corporation

Symantec Software Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Hitachi ID Systems

Okta Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Identity and Access Management market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Identity and Access Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

On the basis of types, the Identity and Access Management market is primarily split into:

Provisioning

Single Sign-on

Advanced Authentication

Audit Compliance and Governance

Directory Services

Password Management

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Banking and Financial Sector

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Telecommunication and IT Sector

Media and Entertainment Sector

Education Sector

Others

Table of Contents

Introduction Global Identity and Access Management Market – Key Takeaways Global Identity and Access Management Market – Market Landscape Global Identity and Access Management Market – Key Market Dynamics Global Identity and Access Management Market –Analysis Identity and Access Management Market –Global Regulatory Scenario Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis– By Product Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis– By Application Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis– By End User North America Identity and Access Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026 Europe Identity and Access Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026 Asia Pacific Identity and Access Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026 Middle East and Africa Identity and Access Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026 South and Central America Identity and Access Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026 Identity and Access Management Market –Industry Landscape Identity and Access Management Market –Key Company Profiles Appendix

