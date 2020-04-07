Kitchen Countertops Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2026
LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global Kitchen Countertops market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Kitchen Countertops market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Kitchen Countertops market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Kitchen Countertops market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Kitchen Countertops market.
Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Kitchen Countertops market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Kitchen Countertops market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Kitchen Countertops market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Kitchen Countertops market.
The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global Kitchen Countertops market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global Kitchen Countertops market. Key Players Mentioned in the
Key players profiled in the report on the Global Kitchen Countertops Market Research Report: Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac, Vicostone, DowDuPont, LG Hausys, Cambria, Quantra, Atlas Quartz, Santa Margherita, Quartz Master, SEIEFFE, Quarella, Lotte Advanced Materials, Zhongxun, Sinostone, Bitto(Dongguan), OVERLAND, UVIISTONE, Polystone, Meyate, Gelandi, Baoliya, Qianyun
Global Kitchen Countertops Market Segmentation by Product: Crystal Collection, Jasper Collection, Sterling Collection, Others
Global Kitchen Countertops Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial, Residential
The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Kitchen Countertops market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Kitchen Countertops market and clearly understand their growth journey.
The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Kitchen Countertops market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Kitchen Countertops markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Kitchen Countertops markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.
The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Kitchen Countertops market. Some of the questions are given below:
What will be the size of the global Kitchen Countertops market in 2026?
What is the current CAGR of the global Kitchen Countertops market?
Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Kitchen Countertops market?
Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Kitchen Countertops market?
Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
Which are the top players currently operating in the global Kitchen Countertops market?
How will the market situation change in the coming years?
What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
What is the growth outlook of the global Kitchen Countertops market?
Table of Contents
1 Kitchen Countertops Market Overview
1.1 Kitchen Countertops Product Overview
1.2 Kitchen Countertops Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Crystal Collection
1.2.2 Jasper Collection
1.2.3 Sterling Collection
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Kitchen Countertops Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Kitchen Countertops Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Kitchen Countertops Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Kitchen Countertops Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Kitchen Countertops Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Kitchen Countertops Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Kitchen Countertops Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Kitchen Countertops Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Kitchen Countertops Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Kitchen Countertops Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Kitchen Countertops Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Kitchen Countertops Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Countertops Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Kitchen Countertops Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Kitchen Countertops Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Kitchen Countertops Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Kitchen Countertops Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Kitchen Countertops Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Kitchen Countertops Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Kitchen Countertops Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Kitchen Countertops Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Kitchen Countertops as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Kitchen Countertops Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Kitchen Countertops Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Kitchen Countertops Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Kitchen Countertops Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Kitchen Countertops Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Kitchen Countertops Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Kitchen Countertops Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Kitchen Countertops Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Kitchen Countertops Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Kitchen Countertops Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Kitchen Countertops Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Kitchen Countertops Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Kitchen Countertops Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Kitchen Countertops Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Kitchen Countertops Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Kitchen Countertops Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Countertops Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Countertops Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Kitchen Countertops by Application
4.1 Kitchen Countertops Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commercial
4.1.2 Residential
4.2 Global Kitchen Countertops Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Kitchen Countertops Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Kitchen Countertops Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Kitchen Countertops Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Kitchen Countertops by Application
4.5.2 Europe Kitchen Countertops by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Kitchen Countertops by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Kitchen Countertops by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Countertops by Application
5 North America Kitchen Countertops Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Kitchen Countertops Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Kitchen Countertops Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Kitchen Countertops Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Kitchen Countertops Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Kitchen Countertops Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Kitchen Countertops Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Kitchen Countertops Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Kitchen Countertops Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Kitchen Countertops Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Kitchen Countertops Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Kitchen Countertops Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Countertops Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Countertops Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Countertops Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Kitchen Countertops Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Kitchen Countertops Business
10.1 Cosentino Group
10.1.1 Cosentino Group Corporation Information
10.1.2 Cosentino Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Cosentino Group Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Cosentino Group Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.1.5 Cosentino Group Recent Development
10.2 Caesarstone
10.2.1 Caesarstone Corporation Information
10.2.2 Caesarstone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Caesarstone Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 Caesarstone Recent Development
10.3 Hanwha L&C
10.3.1 Hanwha L&C Corporation Information
10.3.2 Hanwha L&C Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Hanwha L&C Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Hanwha L&C Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.3.5 Hanwha L&C Recent Development
10.4 Compac
10.4.1 Compac Corporation Information
10.4.2 Compac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Compac Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Compac Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.4.5 Compac Recent Development
10.5 Vicostone
10.5.1 Vicostone Corporation Information
10.5.2 Vicostone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Vicostone Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Vicostone Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.5.5 Vicostone Recent Development
10.6 DowDuPont
10.6.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
10.6.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 DowDuPont Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 DowDuPont Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.6.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.7 LG Hausys
10.7.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
10.7.2 LG Hausys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 LG Hausys Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 LG Hausys Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.7.5 LG Hausys Recent Development
10.8 Cambria
10.8.1 Cambria Corporation Information
10.8.2 Cambria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Cambria Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Cambria Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.8.5 Cambria Recent Development
10.9 Quantra
10.9.1 Quantra Corporation Information
10.9.2 Quantra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Quantra Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Quantra Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.9.5 Quantra Recent Development
10.10 Atlas Quartz
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Kitchen Countertops Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Atlas Quartz Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Atlas Quartz Recent Development
10.11 Santa Margherita
10.11.1 Santa Margherita Corporation Information
10.11.2 Santa Margherita Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Santa Margherita Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Santa Margherita Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.11.5 Santa Margherita Recent Development
10.12 Quartz Master
10.12.1 Quartz Master Corporation Information
10.12.2 Quartz Master Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Quartz Master Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Quartz Master Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.12.5 Quartz Master Recent Development
10.13 SEIEFFE
10.13.1 SEIEFFE Corporation Information
10.13.2 SEIEFFE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 SEIEFFE Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 SEIEFFE Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.13.5 SEIEFFE Recent Development
10.14 Quarella
10.14.1 Quarella Corporation Information
10.14.2 Quarella Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Quarella Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Quarella Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.14.5 Quarella Recent Development
10.15 Lotte Advanced Materials
10.15.1 Lotte Advanced Materials Corporation Information
10.15.2 Lotte Advanced Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Lotte Advanced Materials Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Lotte Advanced Materials Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.15.5 Lotte Advanced Materials Recent Development
10.16 Zhongxun
10.16.1 Zhongxun Corporation Information
10.16.2 Zhongxun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Zhongxun Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Zhongxun Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.16.5 Zhongxun Recent Development
10.17 Sinostone
10.17.1 Sinostone Corporation Information
10.17.2 Sinostone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Sinostone Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Sinostone Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.17.5 Sinostone Recent Development
10.18 Bitto(Dongguan)
10.18.1 Bitto(Dongguan) Corporation Information
10.18.2 Bitto(Dongguan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Bitto(Dongguan) Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Bitto(Dongguan) Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.18.5 Bitto(Dongguan) Recent Development
10.19 OVERLAND
10.19.1 OVERLAND Corporation Information
10.19.2 OVERLAND Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 OVERLAND Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 OVERLAND Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.19.5 OVERLAND Recent Development
10.20 UVIISTONE
10.20.1 UVIISTONE Corporation Information
10.20.2 UVIISTONE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 UVIISTONE Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 UVIISTONE Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.20.5 UVIISTONE Recent Development
10.21 Polystone
10.21.1 Polystone Corporation Information
10.21.2 Polystone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Polystone Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Polystone Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.21.5 Polystone Recent Development
10.22 Meyate
10.22.1 Meyate Corporation Information
10.22.2 Meyate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 Meyate Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Meyate Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.22.5 Meyate Recent Development
10.23 Gelandi
10.23.1 Gelandi Corporation Information
10.23.2 Gelandi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 Gelandi Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Gelandi Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.23.5 Gelandi Recent Development
10.24 Baoliya
10.24.1 Baoliya Corporation Information
10.24.2 Baoliya Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.24.3 Baoliya Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 Baoliya Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.24.5 Baoliya Recent Development
10.25 Qianyun
10.25.1 Qianyun Corporation Information
10.25.2 Qianyun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.25.3 Qianyun Kitchen Countertops Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 Qianyun Kitchen Countertops Products Offered
10.25.5 Qianyun Recent Development
11 Kitchen Countertops Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Kitchen Countertops Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Kitchen Countertops Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
