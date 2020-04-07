Latest Forecast on Small Cell Power Amplifier Market 2023 – Broadcom, Qorvo, RFHIC, Anadigics, Skyworks Solutions, TekTelic Communications

The global small cell power amplifier market is expected to reach $6 billion in 2023 from over $1 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Small cell is an alternative term for operator controlled, low-powered radio access nodes, including those that operate in licensed spectrum and unlicensed carrier-grade WiFi. They bring network closer to user, where and when needed. However, small cell power amplifiers are used to enhance the signal strength and data transmission rate for different spectrums, such as 3G, 4G, and 5G network connections.

Key players profiled in the report



Broadcom Corporations

Qorvo Inc.

RFHIC Corporation

Anadigics Inc.

Skyworks Solutions

TekTelic Communications Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Qualcomm Inc.

Huawei Technologies

Owing to the rise in adoption of high speed and reliable network across the globe, the need for small cell power amplifiers is on an increase to cater the huge network traffic in regions with high populated areas. Also, various factors, such as urbanization, lead to the expansion of user base at a much faster rate, which makes way to the technological shift from macro cell technology to small cell technology.

The global small cell power amplifier market is segmented into different segments by type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into 27.5, 32, 36, and 39 dB. In addition, on the basis of application, the market is divided into small cell base stations, datacards with terminals, power amplifier drivers, wideband instrumentation, and others. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

