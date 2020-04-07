Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2020: Latest Trends and Future Aspect Analysis to 2027

Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive method used as an alternative for surgical biopsy procedures for the detection of cancer. This technique enables doctors to gather essential information regarding the tumor through samples such as, urine, blood or other bio fluids. Liquid biopsy helps in early detection of cancer and hence can also be used to deliver personalized cancer therapy for every patient and every kind of cancer. Liquid biopsy analyzes DNA, which can give accurate information regarding the presence of mutations in cancer-specific genes.

The liquid biopsy market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to increasing prevalence of cancer cases across the globe and the rising preference for a non-invasive method of detection. In addition, the R&D activities and strong product pipeline are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Leading companies are:

Biocept, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Exosome Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genomic Health

Inivata Ltd

MDxHealth

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global liquid biopsy market is segmented on the basis of product & services, sample, circulating biomarkers, application and end user. Based on product & services, the market is segmented as, equipment, reagents & kits and services. The liquid biopsy market is categorized based on sample such as, blood based, urine based and other sample. On the basis of circulating biomarker, the market is classified as, Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC), exosomes and free nucleic acid. The liquid biopsy market is segmented based on applications such as, Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), oncology, transplant diagnostics and other applications. Similarly, based on end user, the market is segmented as, academic & research institutes, hospitals, reference laboratories and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global liquid biopsy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The liquid biopsy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Liquid Biopsy Market – By Product & Services

1.3.2 Liquid Biopsy Market – By Sample

1.3.3 Liquid Biopsy Market – By Circulating Biomarker

1.3.4 Liquid Biopsy Market – By Application

1.3.5 Liquid Biopsy Market – By End User

1.3.6 Liquid Biopsy Market – By Region

1.3.6.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

