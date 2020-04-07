Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market to 2027 – Dieffenbacher Enterprise, Lanxess AG, PlastiComp, PolyOne, PPG Fiber Glass, RTP, Solvay SA

Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions. The global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Fiber is a thread or a filament used in making of a textile or a mineral substance. Thermoplastic is a substance that becomes either turns into the plastic on heating or hardens itself on cooling and is capable of repeating the process. Long fiber thermoplastics are polymer resins reinforced with organic or inorganic composites. The fibers that are reinforced are short or long. Long fiber thermoplastics are used in semi-structural purposes and are now shifted to be used in main structural applications.

The need for new technology and budget constrain are the factors driving the growth of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market. However, unexpected costs and operational risks, uncertainties in the implementation delays in outsourcing, and the need for internal data control may restrain the growth of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the rise of cloud and automation solutions is expecting to fuel the growth of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market.

An increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles drives the growth of the long fiber thermoplastics market. Besides this, the combination of mechanical and thermal properties offered by long fiber thermoplastics is yet another factor driving the growth. However, higher costs of long fiber thermoplastics, as compared to thermo sets, restricts the growth of the long fiber thermoplastics market. An upsurge in the application of thermoplastics in the end-use industries is expected to bolster well the growth of the long fiber thermoplastics market.

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

Dieffenbacher Enterprise

Lanxess AG

PlastiComp, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

PPG Fiber Glass Inc.

RTP Company, Inc.

Solvay SA

The Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

