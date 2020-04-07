Marine VFD Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth and Segmentation Till 2027

Marine variable frequency drives (VFD) are used for regulating the speed and torque of motors so that they run accurately according to the demand. The robust economic growth and government policies for the shipbuilding industry in the APAC countries such as China are significant factors contributing to the market growth in this region. The key market players are observed to focus on product launches and innovations during the forecast period.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Marine VFD Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Marine VFD Market”.

Companies Mentioned:-

ABB Ltd. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited Danfoss A/S Eaton Corporation GE Power Conversion Invertek Drives Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Parker Hannifin Corp Rockwell Automation, Inc. Siemens AG

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Marine VFD Market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Marine VFD Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Marine VFD at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Marine VFD Market.

The global marine VFD market is segmented on the basis of type, voltage, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as AC drive and DC drive. On the basis of the voltage, the market is segmented as low voltage drive (upto 1000 V) and medium voltage drive (above 1000 V). The market on the basis of the application is classified as compressor, crane & hoist, pump, fan, and propulsion.

