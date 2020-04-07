Medical Beds Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the market for medical beds over the forecast period.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Medical Beds Market- Global Analysis and Forecasts by Usage, Type, Application, End User and Geography”, the global medical beds market is expected to reach US$ 5,710.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,431.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical beds market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002303/

Global medical beds market, based on the usage is segmented into acute care, long-term care, psychiatric & bariatric care, and others. In 2018, the acute care segment held the largest share of the market, by usage. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population. Moreover, the long-term care medical beds segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as growing geriatric population, and the increasing number of nursing homes.

Key factors driving the medical beds market are rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and technological advancements in medical devices. However, factors such as, high cost associated with specialty beds such as bariatric, and critical care beds may restrict the market growth in near future.

Some of the prominent players operating in market are, Stryker, Famed ?ywiec Sp. z o.o., Medline Industries, Inc., Malvestio Spa, Invacare Corporation, Merivaara Corp., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., Amico Group, Linet, and Gendron Inc.. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in August 2017, LINET has planned to launch its new hospital bed product, Eleganza 5, in Brussels at the international congress ISICEM 2017. The new bed provide the better comfort and safety to the patient in order to get quicker recovery from the illness.

The report segments the global medical beds market as follows:

Global Medical Beds Market – By Usage

Acute Care

Long-Term Care

Psychiatric & Bariatric Care

Other Usage

Global Medical Beds Market – By Type

Manual Beds

Semi-Electric Beds

Electric Beds

Global Medical Beds Market – By Application

Intensive Care

Non-Intensive Care

Global Medical Beds Market – By End User

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Nursing Home

Home Care Settings

Global Medical Beds Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPMD00002303/

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]