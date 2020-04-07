Medical Device Testing Services Market 2020 to 2027 – SGS SA,Eurofins,Toxikon,Pace Analytical Services, LLC.

The latest addition of Medical Device Testing Services Market 2027 to The Insight Partners’ store offers major insights on the market size, growth rate, and estimates during the forecast period. It effectively evaluates the market based on Types, Application and End-Users and provides global perspective concerning five major geographical regions.

The Global Medical Device Testing Services Market is anticipated to reach US$ 14,660.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,505.4 in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019-2027.

Medical device testing needs strong experience of the domain, native and national legislations, and information about the devices, infrastructure, and ability to support the testing. The healthcare and medical device industry is an active one due to continuous development and advanced solutions.

The Global Medical Device Testing Services Market by service was led by microbiology & sterility testing segment. In 2018, the microbiology & sterility testing held the most significant market share 53.55% of the medical device testing services market, by service. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 as sterility assurance is very crucial for medical devices. Also, chemistry testing segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Key Players:

SGS SA Eurofins Toxikon Pace Analytical Services, LLC Intertek Group plc NORTH AMERICAN SCIENCE ASSOCIATES INC. Charles River WuXi AppTec Element Materials Technology TÜV SÜD AG

There have been limited developments made in the medical device testing services market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of medical device testing services. For instance, in September 2018, Charles River Laboratories announced its acquisition of Microgenetix, which is the premier provider of microbial identification services for biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, personal care, food, beverage, and dairy companies across Australia.

Medical Device Testing Services Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

