Medical Imaging Reagents Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Medical imaging reagents are chemicals used in imaging and detection technologies to visualize organs or structures. These reagents enable physicians to diagnose and detect diseases, thus playing a vital role in the healthcare and medical industry. The modern approach involves using these reagents in animal research before their reaction can be evaluated on humans.

These reagents have addressed the increasing need for better therapeutics as they assist in detecting changes at the molecular level with the aid of X-ray and ultrasound. The global medical imaging reagents market was valued at $10,772 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $18,587 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Some of the key players of Medical Imaging Reagents Market:

Bracco Imaging SpA,Bayer Healthcare AG,Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.,GE Healthcare,Siemens Healthcare,Covalon Technologies Ltd.,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,Merck,Philips Healthcare,Shimadzu Corporation

The global medical imaging reagents market is driven by rise in cases of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, increase in technological advancements, and high unmet medical and diagnostic imaging procedure needs. In addition, rise in geriatric population, increase in expenditure on healthcare, and growth in demand for effective procedures and safe medication are expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of reagent suppliers and strict government regulations restrict this growth in developing regions.

The global medical imaging reagents market is segmented based on class, technology, application, and geography. Based on class, it is divided into contrast reagents, optical reagents, and nuclear reagents. The technology segment includes nanoparticles, fluorescent dyes & probes, radiopharmaceuticals, fluorescent proteins, and quantum dots. Based on application, the market is categorized into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, and R&D. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

