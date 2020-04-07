Mineral Wool Market to 2027 – Owens Corning, Paroc, PGF Insulation, Rockwool International A/S, Uralita SA, USG

Mineral Wool Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mineral Wool industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Mineral Wool Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions. The global Mineral Wool Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Mineral wool is a porous non-metallic product manufactured by melting calcium silicate minerals at 160 The porous structure of mineral wools makes it an excellent acoustic and thermal insulating material. Mineral wool is also used in filtration, hydroponic growth medium, and as a filler material in plastic, brake pads, gaskets, etc.

The need for new technology and budget constrain are the factors driving the growth of the Mineral Wool market. However, unexpected costs and operational risks, uncertainties in the implementation delays in outsourcing, and the need for internal data control may restrain the growth of the Mineral Wool market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the rise of cloud and automation solutions is expecting to fuel the growth of the Mineral Wool market.

The pervasive applications of mineral wool as thermal and acoustic insulation materials in residential and commercial buildings have given an impetus to the mineral wool industry. Mineral wool is the material of choice among builders and contractors across the world to insulate homes from extreme temperatures and minimize the energy needed to cool and heat interior spaces of buildings. The use of mineral wool considerably assists in reducing energy consumption and keeps energy bills minimum. Moreover, the burgeoning consumption of mineral wool to insulate industrial heat equipment such as boilers, ovens, vessels, furnaces, ducts, and precipitators is also likely to augment the demand for mineral wool in industrial applications. The rapid adoption of mineral wool in industrial applications owing to heat shielding capability, high strength, lightweight, and ease of installations has spurred the consumption of mineral wool.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the mineral wool market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A

zocam

Johns Manville Inc.

Knauf Insulation GmbH

Owens Corning

Paroc

PGF Insulation

Rockwool International A/S

Uralita SA

USG Corporation

The Mineral Wool Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

