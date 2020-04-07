Mixed Xylene Market to 2027 – GS Caltex, Idemitsu Kosan, LOTTE Chemical, Royal Dutch Shell, TOTAL S.A., YPF Sociedad Anonima

Mixed Xylene Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mixed Xylene industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Mixed Xylene Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions. The global Mixed Xylene Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Mixed xylene is composed of a mixture of three benzene derivatives, namely ortho, meta, and para isomers of dimethyl benzene. It is a sweet-smelling, colorless liquid that has high flammability. Mixed xylene is used as a solvent in leather, rubber, printing, and other allied industries. Mixed xylenes are furthermore used directly in gasoline as octane enhancers. It also finds uses as solvents and synthesis intermediates in the chemical industry.

The need for new technology and budget constrain are the factors driving the growth of the Mixed Xylene market. However, unexpected costs and operational risks, uncertainties in the implementation delays in outsourcing, and the need for internal data control may restrain the growth of the Mixed Xylene market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the rise of cloud and automation solutions is expecting to fuel the growth of the Mixed Xylene market.

The rapidly burgeoning consumption of paraxylene for producing PET (polyethylene terephthalate), terephthalic acid (TPA), and its derivative, dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) is anticipated to drive the demand for mixed xylenes. The substantial consumption of polyester textiles and PET bottles and other PET consumer goods has created a conducive environment for the growth of the mixed xylene market. Furthermore the increasing applications of mixed xylenes as solvents in manufacturing coatings, lacquers, alkyd resins, enamels, and cement is anticipated to drive the demand for mixed xylene in the forecast period. The heavy reliance of the gasoline industry on using mixed xylene to improve the octane number of fuel is expected to further propel the demand for mixed xylene and drive the mixed xylene market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the mixed xylene market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

China National Petroleum Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Flint Hills Resources, LLC

GS Caltex Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

Royal Dutch Shell plc

TOTAL S.A.

YPF Sociedad Anónima

The Mixed Xylene Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

