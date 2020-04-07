Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Production, Growth and Applications Forecast to 2027: Handicare Group AB, Hill-Rom Holding Inc, Invacare Corporation

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, End User and Geography. The global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market is expected to reach US$ 2,715.37 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,197.58 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005742/

Global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market was segmented by product and end user. The product segment was segmented into standup and raising lifts/aid, overhead/ceiling lifts, floor-based lifts, gantry lifts, powered sit-to-stand lifts, bath patient lifters and others. Likewise, the end user segment is classified as homecare, hospitals, elderly care homes and others.

The global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market by end user segments was led by hospitals segment. In 2018, the hospitals held a largest market share of 41.3% of the patient mechanical lift handling equipment market, by end user. However, the homecare segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 as most of the disabled people and geriatric people require long-term care therefore, maximum of the people install or buy patient lifts or the homecare settings.

The market for patient mechanical lift handling equipment is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing musculoskeletal disorders and growing cases for the disability. However, high prices of patient mechanical lift handling equipment is expected to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market. In addition, developing nations owes great growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Also the future trend such as development in the technology is expected to continue to influence the growth of the market.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005742/

The major players operating in the patient mechanical lift handling equipment market include, Gainsborough Specialist Bathing, Getinge Group, Handicare Group AB, Hill-Rom Holding Inc, Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, Inc., Mangar International, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, and V.Guldman A/S (Guldmannn Inc.). The companies are involved in various growth strategies that are enabling the growth of the market as well as for the company. For instance, in January 2019, Guldmann Inc. has launched digital medical scaling device and is integrated with the the GH3+ lifting module. The integrated class III scale is used for the medical weighing of patients during lift using a sling.

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed among which organic strategy was the most adopted strategy in global patient mechanical lift handling equipment industry. For instance, in January, 2019. Guldmann Inc. has launched digital medical scaling device and is integrated with the GH3+ lifting module. The integrated class III scale is used for the medical weighing of patients during lift using a sling. Thus, various product launch in the market are likely to influence the market growth during forecast period.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005742/

The report segments the global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market as follows:

Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market – By Product

Standup and Raising Lifts/Aid

Overhead/Ceiling Lifts

Floor-Based Lifts

Gantry Lifts

Powered Sit-To-Stand Lifts

Bath Patient Lifters

Others

Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market – By End User

Homecare

Hospitals

Elderly Care Homes

Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]