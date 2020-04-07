Portable Generator Market to 2027 By Crucial Players – Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton Corpo, Generac Power Systems

A portable generator is also called as engine generator. It is the combination of various components, such as an electrical generator and an engine mounted together to form a single piece of equipment. Increasing the adoption of portable generator owing to the rise in weather-related power problems, this is the major factor driving the growth of the portable generator market. Rising demand for low-cost and diesel-fueled generators among the various end-user is boosting the demand for portable generators market.

A portable generator can be moved from one place to another place, and it is not permanently installed owing to this flexibility the adoption of portable generator increases that raises demand for the portable generator market. A portable generator is used in new construction sites where power is not accessible, hence increasing the use of the portable generator in the construction industry is also propelling the growth of the portable generator market. However, due to the limited duration of power supply off and stringent environmental regulations toward the emission of hazardous gases are the major restraint for the growth of the market. An increase in the need for power backup facility, an increase in preference for natural-gas fuel generators, and a rise in awareness of portable generators are expected to drive the growth of the portable generator market.

The “Global Portable Generator Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the portable generator industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of portable generator market with detailed market segmentation by fuel type, power output, end-user and geography. The global portable generator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading portable generator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the portable generator market.

The global portable generator market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, power output, and end-user. On the basis of fuel type the market is segmented as diesel, gasoline, others. On the basis of power output the market is segmented as below 5 KW, 5-10 KW, above 10 KW. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial, and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global portable generator market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The portable generator market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting portable generator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the portable generator market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the portable generator market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from portable generator are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for portable generator in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the portable generator market.

The report also includes the profiles of key portable generator companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Atlas Copco

– Briggs & Stratton Corporation

– Caterpillar Inc.

– Cummins Inc.

– Eaton Corporation

– Generac Power Systems

– Honda Siel Power Products Ltd.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Kohler Co.

– Yamaha Motor Corporation

