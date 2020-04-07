Pre-packaged Medical Kits And Trays for Saline Prefilled Syringes Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027

Benefits Offered by Customized Pre-Packaged Medical Kits and Trays is leading the growth of Pre-Packaged Medical Kits and Trays for Saline Prefilled Syringes Market over the forecast period.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘‘Pre-Packaged Medical Kits And Trays For Saline Prefilled Syringes Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type and End User, The Global Pre-Packaged Medical Kits And Trays For Saline Prefilled Syringes Market is expected to reach US$ 3,634.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,096.6 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline prefilled syringes market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline prefilled syringes market by product type is segmented into hemodialysis kits, open heart surgery kits, angiography/ angioplasty/ catheterization kits, orthopedic kits and trays, IV kits, Custom Ob/Gyn kits, and others. In 2018, the IV kits segment held the largest market share of 40.0% of the pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline prefilled syringes market, by product type. The IV kits segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 as it is the most common procedure used in hospitals, clinics, and any other healthcare facility. Hospitals, clinics or any other healthcare facility uses IV tube, bag and needle on daily basis to supply patients with fluids or medicine into patient’s bloodstream. Hence IV kits are used very frequently in all healthcare facilities. Thus, the IV kits segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Key factors majorly driving the market were customized pre-packaged medical kits and trays, an increase in usage of prefilled syringes, and the introduction of rules and regulations to implement better healthcare facilities. However, increased concerns over the safe disposal of prepackaged medical kits and trays are likely to act as restraining factors for the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline prefilled syringes market are, Medline Industries, Inc., Hogy Medical, Cardinal Health, Smith & Nephew Plc, Medtronic (Covidien Plc), Teleflex Incorporated, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Boston Scientific Corporation among the others. The market players are focused on bringing mergers and acquisitions to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2019 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced it has completed the acquisition of C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE: BCR), creating a new health care industry leader with approximately $16 billion in annualized revenue. C. R. Bard, Inc. provides urology trays, Suprapubic Trays, dressing trays, and others. It is thus enhancing BD’s product portfolio. Furthermore, The Swedish medical solutions company, Mölnlycke Health Care, (6 December 2016) announced a licensing agreement with the Texas-based biomedical R&D company, Rochal Industries which has an expertise in biomedical materials and devices. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline prefilled syringes market as follows:

Global Pre-Packaged Medical Kits and Trays for Saline Prefilled Syringes Market – By Product Type

Hemodialysis Kits

Open Heart Surgery Kits

Angiography/Angioplasty/Catheterization Kits

Orthopedic Kits and Trays

IV Kits

Custom Ob/Gyn Kits

Others

Global Pre-Packaged Medical Kits and Trays for Saline Prefilled Syringes Market – By End User

Multi-Specialty Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Clinics

Global Pre-Packaged Medical Kits and Trays for Saline Prefilled Syringes Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India South Korea Australia

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



