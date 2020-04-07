Pregnancy Test Kits Market size in India 2020: Latest Trends and Future Aspect Analysis to 2027

Pregnancy test kit are medical device which are used to detect presence of reproductive hormones in urine sample. This reproductive hormones are helps to find out the possibility of pregnancy in female. The presence of hgc hormone in particular range confirm the pregnancy in women. Pregnancy test kit are known for fast result and less expanse in health care sector.

The pregnancy test kit market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increase prevalence of teenage pregnancy, Increase demand of self-detective pregnancy kit and the changing global social view towards preplan pregnancy will create the market opportunities for the pregnancy test kit market. awareness in youth is one of the biggest opportunity for pregnancy test kit market Thus, various governments are taking initiatives and advertisement policy of companies are creating awareness amongst people about pregnancy test kit.

Leading companies are:

Abbott Laboratories.

Alere Inc

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc

Quidel Corporation

Procter and Gamble Co

Kent Pharmaceuticals

Cardinal Health

Confirm Biosciences

Piramal Enterprises

The global pregnancy test kit market is segmented on the basis of test, product, end user and distribution channels. On the basis of test the market is segmented into blood and urine test. Based on product, the market is divide into a digital devices and line-indicators. On the basis of, distribution channels global pregnancy test kit market, is classify into drug store, online pharmacies, retails and super market. Based on end user, the market segmented into hospitals, clinics, household and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global pregnancy test kit market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Pregnancy test kit market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

