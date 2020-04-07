Self Organizing Network Market Business Overview: Opportunities, Key Players, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson, Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc., Amdocs

The New Report “Self Organizing Network Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Self-organizing network is an intelligent mobile network software solution that deals with complex network operations to ensure smooth running and enhanced network performance. Moreover, it also enables constant monitoring of mobile network and related services. The world self-organizing networks (SON) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2016 – 2022). Furthermore, the sector is expected to generate $8.3 billion by 2022. SON collect data from various network sources and utilize it to enable self-optimization, self-healing and self-configuration features in network management. Self-organizing networks basically aim to reduce network operators efforts, by automating network management processes. The self-organizing network including Hetnet, Mobile Core and Mobile Backhaul are expected to contribute the growth of the sector.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson, Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc., Amdocs Inc., Actix International Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent Sa, At&T Inc., Celcite, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Ascom Holding AG and RadiSys Corporation.

Presently, the telecom industry is facing swift growth in cellular network traffic owing to enhanced use of mobile Internet and rapid uptake in LTE technology. Self-organizing networks offer several benefits, for instance, effective network traffic management, reduced operation cost, improved customer satisfaction and effective load balancing. Moreover, SON facilitate simplified and streamlined management of multi-technology and multi-vendor network that allows service providers to deliver faster services at lower cost. These advanced features have fostered the adoption of SON solution; thereby driving the growth of the market. In addition, rapid uptake in mobile subscriptions mainly in emerging countries is significantly boosting the market growth and providing huge opportunities for world SON market. However, high initial investment involved in SON implementation is restraining the growth of the market.

