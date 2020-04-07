Smart Mining Market Rapid Growth and Forecast by 2027 | Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Cisco Systems, Hexagon, Hitachi

Smart mining refers to the use of technology, information, and autonomy to facilitate high productivity, improved safety, and low operational costs during mining. Mining companies are focusing on improving productivity by offering innovative software and solutions that raise demand for the smart mining market. The increasing penetration of advanced technology also the industry is projected to cut down high costs of the workforce, and hence, result in considerable cost optimization. These factors are boosting the demand for the smart mining market.

Increasing demand for minerals and metals leads to increasing the expansion of mining activity that drives the growth of the smart mining market. Rising adoption of autonomous equipment, increased concerns about safety and security, growing environmental concerns are boosting the growth of the smart mining market. Furthermore, smart mining technology is considerably safer and environment-friendly as compared to the traditional mining technology, henceforth increasing adoption of the smart mining technology that drives the growth of the smart mining market.

The “Global Smart Mining Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart mining industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart mining market with detailed market segmentation by mining type, automated equipment, component, and geography. The global smart mining market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart mining market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the smart mining market.

The global smart mining market is segmented on the basis of mining type, automated equipment, and component. On the basis of mining type the market is segmented as underground mining, surface mining. On the basis of automated equipment the market is segmented as excavator, load haul dump, robotic truck, driller and braker, others. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software and solution, service.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart mining market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smart mining market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart mining market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart mining market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the smart mining market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from smart mining are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart mining in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart mining market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart mining companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– ABB Ltd.

– Alastri

– Atlas Copco

– Caterpillar Inc.

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Hexagon AB

– Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

– Komatsu Mining Corporation

– Rockwell Automation, Inc.

– Trimble Navigation Limited

