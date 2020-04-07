Smart Packaging Market 2020 Growth Factors, Challenges, Opportunities – 2027 | BASF, DuPont, Huhtamaki Group, International Paper

Smart packaging refers to packaging systems used with foods and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and other types of products. They help extend shelf life, improve safety, monitor freshness, display information on quality, and improve convenience. The need for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions are impacting on the growth of the smart packaging market. Increasing the consumption of foods and beverages needs an effective packaging solution that propelling the growth of the smart packaging market.

Smart packaging is a new development in the industry, and it helps to increase the shelf life of products, reduce food waste, minimize loss, damage, and cost in the supply chain, henceforth an increasing demand for the smart packaging that drives the growth of the market. However, the high cost of intelligent packaging, active packaging may restraint the growth of the smart packaging market. Increasing consumption of packaged foods, also rising adoption of smart packaging by the foods and beverage industries are expected to drive the growth of the smart packaging market.

The “Global Smart Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart packaging industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart packaging market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user and geography. The global smart packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the smart packaging market.

The global smart packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, and end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented active packaging, intelligent packaging. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as food and beverage, automotive, healthcare, personal care, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smart packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart packaging market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the smart packaging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from smart packaging are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart packaging in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart packaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart packaging companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– 3M

– Amcor Limited

– AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION.

– BASF

– DuPont

– Huhtamaki Group

– International Paper

– Sealed Air Corporation

– Smartrac N.V.

– Thin Film Electronics ASA

