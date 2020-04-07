Smart Robots Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry by 2027 | Aethon, Lely Group, Irobot, Northrop Grumman

Smart robots have substituted man in execution of tasks that are either dangerous or repetitive, where man is in capable of performing owing to body limitations, or tasks that occur in extreme environments such as outer space or the bottom of the sea. Additionally, smart robots are designed to carry out specific tasks for personal, professional, and industrial applications such as elderly assistance, pool cleaning, and robotic pets among others. Smart robots make use of artificial intelligence (AI) and are operational without the need of human inputs. Smart robots can work independently on a specified task and can also work in tandem with human beings in various service and industrial applications.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Smart Robots Market in the coming years.

The global smart robot market is segmented on the basis of application into service robots and industrial robots. Further, the service robots are sub-segmented into professional service robots and personal service robots.

Companies Mentioned

– Aethon Inc.

– Lely Group

– Irobot Corp.

– Northrop Grumman Corp.

– Google Inc.

– Intuitive Surgical Inc.

– Delaval Group

– Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

– Amazon.Com

– KUKA AG

– ABB Ltd.

– Fanuc Corp.

– ECA Group

– Geckosystems Intl. Corp.

– Yaskawa Electric Corp.

– Adept Technology Inc.

– Bluefin Robotics Corp

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario.

