Unexpected Growth on LAMEA IVD Market 2017-2023 Growth with top key vendors like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Alere Inc.,Biomerieux,Danaher Corporation

IVD are the medical diagnostic devices comprised of any reagent, calibrator, control material, kit, specimen receptacle, software, instrument, apparatus, equipment, or system used alone or in combination with other diagnostic devices, specifically designed for in vitro examination of specimens of human body.

Increase in incidences of chronic and infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, cancer, HIV and others drive the market. Furthermore, rapid expansion of government healthcare expenditure is anticipated to increase the demand of diagnosis, thereby fueling the market growth. In addition, rise in awareness of personalized medicine and increase in awareness of preventive healthcare measures boost the market share.

Some of the key players of LAMEA IVD Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Alere Inc.,Biomerieux,Danaher Corporation,F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,Becton Dickinson and Company,Bio-Rad Laboratories,Bayer AG,Sysmex Corporation,Johnson & Johnson

However, stringent government regulations associated with the safety and efficacy of IVD products is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. The emerging economies of the LAMEA regions offer lucrative growth opportunities to IVD during the forecast period. The LAMEA IVD market accounted for $7,413 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $10,316 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, techniques, application, end user, and country. By product type, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and software & services. On the basis of techniques, it is divided into immunodiagnostics, blood testing, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other IVD techniques.

Application segment covered in the study includes infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and other indications. Based on end user, it is classified into hospitals, academic and medical schools, point of care testing, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the LAMEA IVD market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global LAMEA IVD Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

